Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Buick Encore

53,660 KM

Details Description

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Contact Seller
2019 Buick Encore

2019 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Buick Encore

Sport Touring

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 10120017
  2. 10120017
  3. 10120017
  4. 10120017
  5. 10120017
  6. 10120017
  7. 10120017
  8. 10120017
  9. 10120017
  10. 10120017
  11. 10120017
  12. 10120017
  13. 10120017
  14. 10120017
  15. 10120017
  16. 10120017
  17. 10120017
  18. 10120017
  19. 10120017
  20. 10120017
  21. 10120017
  22. 10120017
  23. 10120017
  24. 10120017
Contact Seller

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
53,660KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10120017
  • Stock #: 783325
  • VIN: KL4CJ1SB6KB783325

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 53,660 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Power Seats / AM-FM-XM Satellite Radio / Mp3 Playback / AUX & USB Ports / Rear Window Tinting / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Rear Window Tinting / Backup Camera / Alloys Rims / Partial Leather Seating Surfaces



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

2017 RAM 1500 ST
 122,469 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SE
 51,041 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Encore Sp...
 53,660 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

Call Dealer

902-865-XXXX

(click to show)

902-865-4495

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory