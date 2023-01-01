2019 Buick Encore

$22,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 3 , 6 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10120017

10120017 Stock #: 783325

783325 VIN: KL4CJ1SB6KB783325

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 53,660 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.