2019 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Crew Cab 128.3
Location
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
58,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8237907
- Stock #: 1908
- VIN: 1GCGTDENXK1121620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Z-71 PACK CREW 3.6 4X4 CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO HEATED SEATS FINANCING AVAILABLE!< p>
< p>
< p>
< p> Mechanical
- Engine 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab models.)< li>
- Transmission 8-speed automatic (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine. Standard on Crew Cab models. Available on Extended Cab models.)< li>
- Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine on Crew Cab Short Box models. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)< li>
- GVWR 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)< li>
- Hill Descent Control< li>
- Transfer case electric 2-speed AutoTrac< li>
- Transfer case shield< li>
- Differential automatic locking rear< li>
- Four wheel drive< li>
- Hitch Guidance trailering assist guideline (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)< li>
- Tow Haul Mode (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box.)< li>
- Recovery hooks front (Deleted when (PDZ) Chrome Appearance Package LPO is ordered.)< li>
- Suspension Package Off-Road< li>
- Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc< li> < ul>
Exterior
- Wheels 17in. x 8in. (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum< li>
- Tires 255 65R17 all-terrain blackwall< li>
- Pickup box< li>
- Tire spare 265 70R16 all-season blackwall< li>
- Wheel spare 16in. x 7in. (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel< li>
- Bumper rear body-colour< li>
- CornerStep rear bumper< li>
- Mouldings Black beltline< li>
- Headlamps projector-type< li>
- Fog lamps front< li>
- Cargo box light back of Cab< li>
- Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding< li>
- Mirror spotter located in corner of driver-side outside mirror< li>
- Glass windshield shade band< li>
- Window rear-sliding manual< li>
- Handles door release front and rear chrome< li>
- Door handles body-colour< li>
- Tailgate EZ-Lift and Lower< li>
- Tailgate locking< li>
- Tailgate handle Black (Not available with (SCZ) Chrome tailgate handle LPO.)< li> < ul>
Entertainment
- Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system 8in. diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable voice recognition in-vehicle apps cloud connected personalization for select infotainment and vehicle settings. Subscription required for enhanced and connected services after trial period< li>
- Audio system feature 6-speaker system< li>
- Radio HD< li>
- USB data ports 2 includes auxiliary input jack located on the front console (Not available with (IOT) 8in. diagonal Chevrolet Infotainment System with Navigation.)< li>
- USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console< li>
- SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywhere life takes you. Welcome to the world of SiriusXM. (If you decide to continue service after your trial the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-888-539-7474. SiriusXM Canada products programming services are subject to change. The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca terms.)< li>
- Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and conditions as well as geographical and technical restrictions. Requires active connected vehicle services and data plan. Data plans provided by AT&T or its local service provider. Accessory Power must be active to use the Wi-Fi hotspot.)< li>
- Microphones Driver side and Passenger side< li> < ul>
Interior
- Seats front bucket< li>
- Seat trim Cloth Leatherette< li>
- Seat adjuster driver 6-way power< li>
- Seat adjuster 4-way power front passenger< li>
- Seat adjuster power driver lumbar control< li>
- Seat adjuster power passenger lumbar control< li>
- Seat rear folding bench (Crew Cab models
