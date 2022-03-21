Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

40,868 KM

Details Description

$38,990

+ tax & licensing
$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LD LD CUSTOM

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LD LD CUSTOM

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$38,990

+ taxes & licensing

40,868KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8740034
  • Stock #: 2044
  • VIN: 2GCVKMEC8K1234422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 40,868 KM

Vehicle Description

More Details Coming Soon!

Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit Approval at www.brydenauto.com or Call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available! We do it all 'buy - sell - trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

