2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

107,816 KM

Details Description

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LD Silverado Custom

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LD Silverado Custom

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

107,816KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9180748
  • Stock #: 233291
  • VIN: 2GCVKMEC3K1233291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 107,816 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Factory Towpac / AM-FM Radio / MP3 playback / AUX & USB ports / Bluetooth phone & audio / Rear Window Tinting / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims and more!



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

