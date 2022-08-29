$35,990+ tax & licensing
$35,990
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LD Silverado Custom
Location
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
107,816KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9180748
- Stock #: 233291
- VIN: 2GCVKMEC3K1233291
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 107,816 KM
Vehicle Description
AC / Tilt Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Factory Towpac / AM-FM Radio / MP3 playback / AUX & USB ports / Bluetooth phone & audio / Rear Window Tinting / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims and more!
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!
We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
