2019 Dodge Journey

71,790 KM

Details

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2019 Dodge Journey

2019 Dodge Journey

GT

2019 Dodge Journey

GT

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

71,790KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10029660
  Stock #: 774421
  VIN: 3C4PDDFG6KT774421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 71,790 KM

Vehicle Description


Looking for a family-friendly ride? Look no further than the 2018 Dodge Journey GT! This remarkable SUV combines comfort, style, and versatility. With spacious seating for up to seven, it's perfect for family adventures. Loaded with features like a premium sound system, touchscreen display, and advanced safety technology, the Journey GT ensures a smooth and secure journey. Don't miss out on this incredible deal!

AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Sunroof / Power & Heated Seats / Rear Entertainment Screen / AM-FM-CD+DVD Player / Mp3 Playback / XM Satellite Radio / AUX & USB Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / 120VAC Household Outlet / Rear Window Tinting / Heated Steering Wheel / Backup Camera / GPS Navigation / Alloy Rims / Leather Seating / Dual Climate Control



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

