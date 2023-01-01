Menu
2019 Ford F-150

83,070 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

2019 Ford F-150

XLT

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

83,070KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10486710
  Stock #: D21608
  VIN: 1FTEW1EB4KFD21608

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Grey
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 83,070 KM

Excitement is building as we eagerly await the arrival of the 2019 Ford F-150 to our dealership. This legendary pickup truck, known for its rugged capability and cutting-edge technology, is ready to take center stage in our inventory. Stay tuned for your chance to experience the power, performance, and innovation that define the 2019 Ford F-150. As always, we are committed to providing top-notch service and ensuring customer satisfaction. Your journey to driving the exceptional 2019 Ford F-150 begins right here at our dealership.



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

