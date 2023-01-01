Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

74,513 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited Other

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited Other

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 9979364
  2. 9979364
  3. 9979364
  4. 9979364
  5. 9979364
  6. 9979364
  7. 9979364
  8. 9979364
  9. 9979364
  10. 9979364
  11. 9979364
  12. 9979364
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
74,513KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9979364
  • Stock #: 167734
  • VIN: 2GTV2LEC6K1167734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 74,513 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Factory Towpac / AM-FM-XM Satellite Radio / Mp3 Playback / AUX & USB Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Rear Window Tinting / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

2012 Chevrolet Camar...
 78,192 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Frontier...
 17,551 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE
 92,308 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

Call Dealer

902-865-XXXX

(click to show)

902-865-4495

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory