$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
902-865-4495
2019 Honda CR-V
2019 Honda CR-V
Touring
Location
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
902-865-4495
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
78,090KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10625493
- Stock #: 150797
- VIN: 2HKRW2H92KH150797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Mileage 78,090 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the 2019 Honda CR-V Touring, soon to arrive at Bryden Financing & Auto Sales. With over two decades of expertise in auto finance, we're dedicated to helping you make this luxurious and versatile SUV your own. Keep an eye out for this exceptional addition to our inventory, and if you have any questions or wish to learn more, don't hesitate to contact us at (902) 865-4495
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!
We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5