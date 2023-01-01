Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda CR-V

88,188 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V

2019 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 10625508
  2. 10625508
  3. 10625508
  4. 10625508
  5. 10625508
  6. 10625508
  7. 10625508
  8. 10625508
  9. 10625508
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,188KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10625508
  • Stock #: 116386
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H52KH116386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 88,188 KM

Vehicle Description


Excitement is building as we prepare for the arrival of the 2019 Honda CR-V EX at Bryden Financing & Auto Sales. With over 20 years of experience in auto finance, we're committed to helping you secure this well-equipped and reliable SUV. Keep an eye out for this impressive addition to our inventory, and for more information, please don't hesitate to contact us at (902) 865-4495.



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

2019 Honda CR-V EX
 88,188 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Infiniti Q50 3....
 37,538 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tundra S...
 150,655 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

Call Dealer

902-865-XXXX

(click to show)

902-865-4495

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory