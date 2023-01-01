$CALL+ tax & licensing
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
902-865-4495
2019 Honda CR-V
EX
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
88,188KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10625508
- Stock #: 116386
- VIN: 2HKRW2H52KH116386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Mileage 88,188 KM
Vehicle Description
Excitement is building as we prepare for the arrival of the 2019 Honda CR-V EX at Bryden Financing & Auto Sales. With over 20 years of experience in auto finance, we're committed to helping you secure this well-equipped and reliable SUV. Keep an eye out for this impressive addition to our inventory, and for more information, please don't hesitate to contact us at (902) 865-4495.
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!
We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5