2019 Hyundai Elantra

79,383 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Preferred

Location

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,383KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10161831
  • Stock #: 856608
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXKU856608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 79,383 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Heated Seats / AM-FM Stereo / Mp3 Playback / AUX & USB Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Heated Steering Wheel / Backup Camera / Android Auto / Alloy Rims



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

