$22,770
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
902-865-4495
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
85,091KM
Used
- Stock #: 860493
- VIN: KMHD84LF6KU860493
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 85,091 KM
AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Heated Seats / AM-FM Radio with mp3 playback / USB & AUX Ports / Bluetooth phone & audio / Heated Wheel / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at https://www.brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!
We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5