2019 Infiniti Q50

37,538 KM

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

3.0t Signature Edition

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

37,538KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10625505
  • Stock #: 592844
  • VIN: JN1EV7AR1KM592844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 37,538 KM

Vehicle Description


Get ready to elevate your driving experience with the 2019 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition, arriving soon at Bryden Financing & Auto Sales. With over two decades of experience in auto finance, we're here to assist you in owning this luxurious and performance-oriented sedan. Stay tuned for the arrival of this exceptional addition to our inventory, and for any inquiries or to learn more, please reach out to us at (902) 865-4495



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
