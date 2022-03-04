$43,990+ tax & licensing
902-865-4495
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Sport | V6 | Auto | 4x4 - Just 15k!
Location
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
$43,990
- Listing ID: 8615528
- Stock #: 1984
- VIN: 1C4GJXAG2KW546573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 15,739 KM
Vehicle Description
Own the ultimate off-road experience with our 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport perfect for those who want to go off the beaten path! The closest thing to buying new with only 15739km which means a ton of factory warranty remains on this vehicle but you save on all the new vehicle charges like freight and PDI! Powerful 3.6L 6cyl engine with automatic transmission. Beautiful Mojito Green paint. Loaded with modern options including AC tilt & telescopic steering adjustments power windows mirrors locks and keyless entry removable hard top roof panels heated seats factory towpac AM FM XM Radio Bluetooth phone & audio rear window tinting backup camera and much more!< span>< p>
Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available! We do it all 'buy - sell - trade'
