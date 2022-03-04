Menu
2019 Jeep Wrangler

15,739 KM

Details Description

$43,990

+ tax & licensing
$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2019 Jeep Wrangler

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Sport | V6 | Auto | 4x4 - Just 15k!

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Sport | V6 | Auto | 4x4 - Just 15k!

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$43,990

+ taxes & licensing

15,739KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8615528
  • Stock #: 1984
  • VIN: 1C4GJXAG2KW546573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 15,739 KM

Vehicle Description

Own the ultimate off-road experience with our 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport perfect for those who want to go off the beaten path! The closest thing to buying new with only 15739km which means a ton of factory warranty remains on this vehicle but you save on all the new vehicle charges like freight and PDI! Powerful 3.6L 6cyl engine with automatic transmission. Beautiful Mojito Green paint. Loaded with modern options including AC tilt & telescopic steering adjustments power windows mirrors locks and keyless entry removable hard top roof panels heated seats factory towpac AM FM XM Radio Bluetooth phone & audio rear window tinting backup camera and much more!< span>< p>

Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit Approval at www.brydenauto.com or Call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available! We do it all 'buy - sell - trade'

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

