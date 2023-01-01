Menu
2019 Kia Sorento

146,621 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2.4L LX

2.4L LX

Location

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

146,621KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10153860
  • Stock #: 601728
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA38KG601728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 146,621 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Heated Seats / AM-FM Stereo w/MP3 Playback / AUX & USB Ports / Dual 12v Outlets / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Rear Window Tinting / Heated Steering Wheel / Backup Camera / Alloy Rim



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

