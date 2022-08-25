2019 Kia Sorento

$28,990 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 5 2 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8997268

8997268 Stock #: 2155

2155 VIN: 5XYPHDA36KG580777

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 2155

Mileage 87,525 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.