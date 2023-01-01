Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

23,933 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

GT

Location

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,933KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10430940
  • Stock #: 678146
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM4K0678146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 23,933 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Sunroof / Power & Heated Seats / AM-FM-XM Satellite Radio / Mp3 Playback / Bose Speaker System / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / AUX & USB Ports / Rear Window Tinting / Power Liftgate / Backup Camera / GPS Navigation / Alloy Rims / Leather / Dual Climate Control and much more!



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

