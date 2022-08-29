Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

28,948 KM

Details Description

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

28,948KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9052354
  • Stock #: 120157
  • VIN: JM1BPALM9K1120157

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 28,948 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Heated Seats / AM-FM-CD Player w/mp3 playback / USB Ports / Bluetooth phone & audio / Heated Wheel / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at https://www.brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

