2019 Nissan Rogue

61,488 KM

Details Description

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

61,488KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9504457
  Stock #: 721077
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV8KC721077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  Mileage 61,488 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Power Liftgate / Panoramic Sunroof / Power & Heated Seating / AM-FM_CD Player / XM Satellite Radio / Mp3 Playback / AUX & USB Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Rear Window Tinting / Heated Steering Wheel / Backup Camera / GPS Navigation System / Alloy Rims / Dual Climate Control and more!



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

