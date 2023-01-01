$49,900+ tax & licensing
$49,900
+ taxes & licensing
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
902-865-4495
2019 RAM 1500
2019 RAM 1500
Rebel
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
902-865-4495
$49,900
+ taxes & licensing
67,222KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10334124
- Stock #: 758032
- VIN: 1C6SRFLT3KN758032
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 67,222 KM
Experience the 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport/Rebel Edition - where power meets precision. Conquer rugged terrain with confidence, courtesy of its robust 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine, packing 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. This 4x4 powerhouse boasts an aggressive suspension, ensuring you can handle any challenge.
Inside, find comfort in its refined cabin with premium materials, a cutting-edge Uconnect infotainment system, and leather-trimmed seats. The 2019 Ram 1500 Sport/Rebel Edition seamlessly combines performance and luxury, turning every drive into an extraordinary journey. Take the wheel today and discover the true spirit of adventure, it's time to 'Get Ryden With Bryden!'
AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Running Boards / Power Retracting Mirrors / Panoramic Sunroof / Heated & Vented Seats / Factory Towpac / AM-FM-CD Player / XM Satellite Radio / Mp3 Playback / Large Touchscreen Infotainment Center / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Alpine Speaker System / USB-A&C Ports / Rear Window Tinting / Soft Tonneau Cover / Heated Steering Wheel / Backup Camera / GPS Navigation System / Painted Alloy Rims / Leather Seating Surfaces / Dual Climate Control and MUCH MORE!!!
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!
We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5