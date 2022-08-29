$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9103072

9103072 Stock #: 679912

679912 VIN: 1C6RR7KT0KS679912

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 1 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.