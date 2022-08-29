Menu
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

54,000 KM

Details Description

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline AUTO

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline AUTO

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

54,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9023980
  • Stock #: 2165
  • VIN: 3VWC57BU4KM176697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 2165
  • Mileage 54,000 KM

Vehicle Description

More Details Coming Soon!

Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit Approval at www.brydenauto.com or Call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available! We do it all 'buy - sell - trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

