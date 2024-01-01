2020 Acura RDX

Menu
The vehicle is arriving shortly! If you have any additional questions about this unit, feel free to reach out to the office at (902) 865-4495, and our experienced sales staff will be happy to assist you. With 20 years of experience in the Auto Finance industry, Bryden Financing & Auto Sales is a trusted expert, helping Atlantic Canadians get approved daily!<p><br /><strong>Everyones Approved Financing!</strong> With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!<br /><br /><strong>We do it all Buy - Sell - Trade</strong></p>

88,983 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Other

Other

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

88,983KM
Used
VIN 5J8TC2H33LL804117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 88,983 KM

Vehicle Description

Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!

We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-XXXX

902-865-4495

