2020 Chevrolet Colorado

1 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

WT

2020 Chevrolet Colorado

WT

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9691330
  • Stock #: 131781
  • VIN: 1GCHTBEN4L1131781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Power Seats / Factory Towpac / AM-FM Radio / Mp3 Playback / Android Auto / AUX & USB Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Rear Window Tinting / Bedliner / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

