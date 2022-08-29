$21,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Veloster
Turbo w/Two-Tone Paint
Location
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
27,807KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9191128
- Stock #: 032053
- VIN: KMHTH6AB1LU032053
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 27,807 KM
Vehicle Description
AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Sunroof / Heated Seats / AM-FM-XM Satellite Radio / MP3 playback / AUX & USB ports / Bluetooth phone & audio / Rear Window Tinting / Heated Wheel / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims / Leather / Android Auto / Apple Carplay
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!
We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5