$31,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
902-865-4495
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LAREDO 4x4
Location
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
902-865-4495
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
55,883KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8329143
- Stock #: 1878
- VIN: 1C4RJFAG4LC249486
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 55,883 KM
Vehicle Description
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5