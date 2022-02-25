Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

55,883 KM

Details Description

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO 4x4

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 8329143
  2. 8329143
  3. 8329143
  4. 8329143
  5. 8329143
  6. 8329143
  7. 8329143
  8. 8329143
  9. 8329143
  10. 8329143
  11. 8329143
  12. 8329143
  13. 8329143
  14. 8329143
  15. 8329143
  16. 8329143
Contact Seller

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

55,883KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8329143
  • Stock #: 1878
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG4LC249486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 55,883 KM

Vehicle Description

Used 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4x4 in White with 3.6 liters 293.0HP V6 Cylinder Engine and 55883 kilometers in it. Choose from many more SUV's or many other Jeep Grand Cherokee

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 75,000 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 77,891 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 65,000 KM
$40,700 + tax & lic

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

Call Dealer

902-865-XXXX

(click to show)

902-865-4495

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory