2020 Kia Sportage

62,805 KM

Details Description

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

EX

EX

Location

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

62,805KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9234067
  • Stock #: 818277
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC3L7818277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 62,805 KM

Vehicle Description


Need more details about this unit? Just call the office at (902) 865-4495. Off-site vehicles subject to availability.



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-XXXX

902-865-4495

