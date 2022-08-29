$37,350+ tax & licensing
$37,350
+ taxes & licensing
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
902-865-4495
2020 Nissan Maxima
SL
Location
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
61,108KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9234046
- Stock #: 380281
- VIN: 1N4AA6DV9LC380281
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Mileage 61,108 KM
Vehicle Description
Need more details about this unit? Just call the office at (902) 865-4495. Off-site vehicles subject to availability.
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!
We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
