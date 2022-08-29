2020 Nissan Maxima

$37,350 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 1 0 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9234046

9234046 Stock #: 380281

380281 VIN: 1N4AA6DV9LC380281

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Mileage 61,108 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.