$26,900 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 6 , 2 4 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10334121

10334121 Stock #: 008147

008147 VIN: 5YFBPRBE8LP008147

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Mileage 36,243 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.