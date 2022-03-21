Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

26,890 KM

Details Description

$58,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$58,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chev Silverado None

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chev Silverado None

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 8740037
  2. 8740037
  3. 8740037
  4. 8740037
  5. 8740037
  6. 8740037
  7. 8740037
  8. 8740037
  9. 8740037
  10. 8740037
  11. 8740037
  12. 8740037
  13. 8740037
  14. 8740037
  15. 8740037
  16. 8740037
  17. 8740037
  18. 8740037
  19. 8740037
  20. 8740037
  21. 8740037
  22. 8740037
  23. 8740037
  24. 8740037
  25. 8740037
  26. 8740037
  27. 8740037
  28. 8740037
  29. 8740037
Contact Seller

$58,990

+ taxes & licensing

26,890KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8740037
  • Stock #: 2053
  • VIN: 3GCUYEEDXMG320737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 26,890 KM

Vehicle Description

More Details Coming Soon!

Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit Approval at www.brydenauto.com or Call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available! We do it all 'buy - sell - trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

2014 Ford Mustang 20...
 37,354 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee T...
 122,000 KM
$30,990 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Qashqai S
 49,000 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

Call Dealer

902-865-XXXX

(click to show)

902-865-4495

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory