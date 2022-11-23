Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford F-150

39,760 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 9389905
  2. 9389905
  3. 9389905
  4. 9389905
  5. 9389905
  6. 9389905
  7. 9389905
  8. 9389905
  9. 9389905
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

39,760KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9389905
  • Stock #: D27854
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EP1MKD27854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 39,760 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows - Mirrors - Locks - Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Factory Towpac / AM-FM Radio with mp3 playback / USB A&C / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Rear Window Tinting / Side Steps / Apple Carplay / Android Auto / Backup Camera / Chromed Alloy Rims



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

2021 Ford F-150 XLT
 39,760 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 48,308 KM
$20,490 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 73,917 KM
$43,990 + tax & lic

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

Call Dealer

902-865-XXXX

(click to show)

902-865-4495

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory