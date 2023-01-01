Menu
2021 Kia Soul

70,943 KM

$26,590

+ tax & licensing
$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2021 Kia Soul

2021 Kia Soul

EX

2021 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

70,943KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10334118
  • Stock #: 781803
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU1M7781803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 70,943 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Heated Seats / AM-FM Stereo / Mp3 Playback / USB ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Rear Window Tinting / Wireless Phone Charging Base / Android Auto & Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

