$26,590+ tax & licensing
$26,590
+ taxes & licensing
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
2021 Kia Soul
EX
Location
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
70,943KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10334118
- Stock #: 781803
- VIN: KNDJ33AU1M7781803
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Mileage 70,943 KM
Vehicle Description
AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Heated Seats / AM-FM Stereo / Mp3 Playback / USB ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Rear Window Tinting / Wireless Phone Charging Base / Android Auto & Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!
We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
