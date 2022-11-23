Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Soul

56,505 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Soul

2021 Kia Soul

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

  1. 9352693
  2. 9352693
  3. 9352693
  4. 9352693
  5. 9352693
  6. 9352693
  7. 9352693
  8. 9352693
  9. 9352693
  10. 9352693
  11. 9352693
  12. 9352693
  13. 9352693
  14. 9352693
  15. 9352693
  16. 9352693
  17. 9352693
  18. 9352693
  19. 9352693
  20. 9352693
  21. 9352693
  22. 9352693
  23. 9352693
  24. 9352693
  25. 9352693
  26. 9352693
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,505KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9352693
  • Stock #: 138207
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU3M7138207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 56,505 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Window-Mirrors-Locks / Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Heated Seats / AM-FM Radio / MP3 playback / USB port / Bluetooth phone & audio / Rear Window Tinting / Heated Wheel / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims / Collision Avoidance / Lane Change Indicators / Android Auto / Apple Carplay



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

2015 Ford F-250 XLT
 215,187 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V LX
 149,000 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 106,012 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

Call Dealer

902-865-XXXX

(click to show)

902-865-4495

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory