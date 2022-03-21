2021 Mazda CX-5

$42,990 + taxes & licensing 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8676347

8676347 Stock #: 2041

2041 VIN: JM3KFBEY2M0119991

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 9,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.