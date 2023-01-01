Menu
Everyones Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!

We do it all Buy - Sell - Trade

2021 Toyota Corolla

73,283 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

2021 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,283KM
Used
VIN 5YFBPMBE6MP257096

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Mileage 73,283 KM

Vehicle Description


Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!

We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-XXXX

902-865-4495

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2021 Toyota Corolla