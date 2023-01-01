Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

72,552 KM

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

LE

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

72,552KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10430928
  • Stock #: 203640
  • VIN: 2T3B1RFV8MC203640

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 72,552 KM

AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Heated Seats / AM-FM Stereo with Mp3 Playback / USB Ports / Bluetooth Phone & Audio / Rear Window Tinting / Backup Camera



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

