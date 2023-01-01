$63,995+ tax & licensing
$63,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
902-865-4495
2022 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
1KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9471633
- Stock #: 100612
- VIN: 1G1FH1R72N0100612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
An absolutely astonishing vehicle! Hands down one of the best values in a mid-tier sports car. Powerful 455HP@455ftlbs v8 lays down power through its ultra-smooth 10 speed automatic transmission. Viewing by appointment only. Winter pricing in effect. Many options included like Recaro sport leather seating, Brembo brakes, blacked out hood with air intake and LCD heads up speedometer.
Standard options including: AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Power/Heated/AC Vented Seating, AM-FM Radio w/mp3 playback / XM Satellite Radio / AUX & USB ports / Bluetooth Audio & Phone / Rear Window Tinting / Heated Wheel / Backup Camera / GPS Navigation / Alloy Rims / Dual Climate Control / Memory Seat Settings
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5