2022 Chevrolet Camaro

1 KM

$63,995

+ tax & licensing
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2SS

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

1KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9471633
  • Stock #: 100612
  • VIN: 1G1FH1R72N0100612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

WAS: $65995 NOW: $63995
An absolutely astonishing vehicle! Hands down one of the best values in a mid-tier sports car. Powerful 455HP@455ftlbs v8 lays down power through its ultra-smooth 10 speed automatic transmission. Viewing by appointment only. Winter pricing in effect. Many options included like Recaro sport leather seating, Brembo brakes, blacked out hood with air intake and LCD heads up speedometer.

Standard options including: AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Power/Heated/AC Vented Seating, AM-FM Radio w/mp3 playback / XM Satellite Radio / AUX & USB ports / Bluetooth Audio & Phone / Rear Window Tinting / Heated Wheel / Backup Camera / GPS Navigation / Alloy Rims / Dual Climate Control / Memory Seat Settings



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

