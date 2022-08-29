2022 Chevrolet Colorado

$45,990 + taxes & licensing 1 5 , 4 2 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9052363

9052363 Stock #: 113626

113626 VIN: 1GCHTCEN0N1113626

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 15,429 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.