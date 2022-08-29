Menu
2022 Chevrolet Colorado

15,429 KM

Details Description

$45,990

+ tax & licensing
$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

2022 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$45,990

+ taxes & licensing

15,429KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9052363
  • Stock #: 113626
  • VIN: 1GCHTCEN0N1113626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 15,429 KM

Vehicle Description


AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Power Seats / Towpac / AM-FM-XM Satellite Radio / USB & AUX Ports / Bluetooth phone & audio / Rear Window Tint / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims / Spray in Bed Liner / Apply Carplay / Android Auto



Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at https://www.brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!



We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

