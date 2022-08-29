$45,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Colorado
LT
Location
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.
257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5
902-865-4495
$45,990
+ taxes & licensing
15,429KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9052363
- Stock #: 113626
- VIN: 1GCHTCEN0N1113626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 15,429 KM
Vehicle Description
AC / Tilt & Telescopic Steering / Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry / Cruise Control / Power Seats / Towpac / AM-FM-XM Satellite Radio / USB & AUX Ports / Bluetooth phone & audio / Rear Window Tint / Backup Camera / Alloy Rims / Spray in Bed Liner / Apply Carplay / Android Auto
Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at https://www.brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!
We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'
