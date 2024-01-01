Menu
The vehicles just landed... be the first to come and see it! If you have any additional questions about this unit, feel free to reach out to the office at (902) 865-4495, and our experienced sales staff will be happy to assist you. With 20 years of experience in the Auto Finance industry, Bryden Financing & Auto Sales is a trusted expert, helping Atlantic Canadians get approved daily!

Everyones Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!

We do it all Buy - Sell - Trade

2022 Hyundai KONA

62,285 KM

Details Description

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

2022 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Preferred

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

62,285KM
Used
VIN KM8K2CAB7NU866701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Mileage 62,285 KM

Vehicle Description

The vehicles just landed... be the first to come and see it! If you have any additional questions about this unit, feel free to reach out to the office at (902) 865-4495, and our experienced sales staff will be happy to assist you. With 20 years of experience in the Auto Finance industry, Bryden Financing & Auto Sales is a trusted expert, helping Atlantic Canadians get approved daily!


Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit approval at brydenauto.com or call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available!

We do it all 'Buy - Sell - Trade'

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2022 Hyundai KONA