2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

17,900 KM

Details Description

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

902-865-4495

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES S-AWC

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES S-AWC

Location

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

902-865-4495

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

17,900KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8916880
  • Stock #: 2120
  • VIN: JA4ATUAA8NZ604998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 2120
  • Mileage 17,900 KM

Vehicle Description

AC Tilt & Telescopic Steering Power Windows-Mirrors-Locks-Keyless Entry Cruise Control Heated Seats AM-FM Radio with XM Satellite Radio MP3 playback Bluetooth phone & audio USB ports Rear Window Tint Backup Camera Alloy Rims.

Everyone's Approved Financing! With up to $5000 Cash Back Option - Apply On-line for your credit Approval at www.brydenauto.com or Call for details 902-865-4495. Extended Warranty available on all inventory. All Trades Welcome - paid for or not! HOME DELIVERY available! We do it all 'buy - sell - trade'

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

257 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville, NS B4C 2R5

