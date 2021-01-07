Menu
2013 Honda Civic

115,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

EX

2013 Honda Civic

EX

JG Financing & Auto Sales

1b Treaty Trail, Millbrook, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6474180
  VIN: 2HGFB2E55DH031526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JG financing and auto sales- STUNNING 2013 HONDA CIVIC EX MANUAL - Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

Try calling one of the sales reps directly!

(902) 956-4777 for Christian Z.

(902) 956-3044 for Cal

(902) 897-7550 for Justin

(902) 890-2640 for Mitchell

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 4.29% This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and fre MVI's for life!!! APPLY TODAY www.jgauto.ca/get-approved

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

1b Treaty Trail, Millbrook, NS B6L 1V9

