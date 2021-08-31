2013 Hyundai Elantra

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale $6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7688266

7688266 Stock #: 342570T

342570T VIN: 5NPDH4AE0DH342570

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.