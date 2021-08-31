Menu
2015 Kia Soul

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

EX

EX

Location

1b Treaty Trail, Millbrook, NS B6L 1V9

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

121,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7688236
  • Stock #: 816052T
  • VIN: KNDJP3A55F7816052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JG Financing and Auto Sales- CLEAN 2015 KIE SOUL - 121000KM - Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

 

 

 

Try calling one of the sales reps directly!

(902) 890-0020 for Cal

(902) 956-3878 for Kevin

(902) 956-4777 for Christian

 

 

 

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 4.29% This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and fre MVI's for life!!! APPLY TODAY www.jgauto.ca/get-approved

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Premium Sound System

