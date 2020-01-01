Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

JG Auto Financing and Auto Sales - Beautiful 2016 Ford F-150 XLT -Fully Loaded, Every Option - Free Delivery Anywhere In Canada! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more!



Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!



Try calling one of the sales reps directly!



(902) 897-7550 for Justin G.

(902) 956-4777 for Christian

(902) 986-4598 for Justin C.

(902) 890-2640 for Eshaan



Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 4.29%



This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family.

This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and fre MVI's for life!!!

APPLY TODAY www.jgauto.ca/get-approved

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.