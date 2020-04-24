Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

1b Treaty Trail, Millbrook, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

  1. 1588601723
  2. 1588601730
  3. 1588601732
  4. 1588601736
  5. 1588601748
  6. 1588601752
  7. 1588601756
  8. 1588601759
  9. 1588601763
  10. 1588601767
  11. 1588601771
  12. 1588601776
  13. 1588601790
  14. 1588601794
  15. 1588601798
  16. 1588601801
  17. 1588601816
  18. 1588601819
  19. 1588601823
  20. 1588601826
Contact Seller

$29,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4934442
  • Stock #: A02245
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP6GFA02245
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

-
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JG Financing & Auto Sales

2017 Honda Civic Spo...
 51,820 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler S...
 66,700 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic SI
 143,600 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

1b Treaty Trail, Millbrook, NS B6L 1V9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-5511

Send A Message