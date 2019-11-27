Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Unlimited *HEATED SEATS & NAVI*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara Unlimited *HEATED SEATS & NAVI*

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

1b Treaty Trail, Millbrook, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

  1. 1577380051
  2. 1577380051
  3. 1577380051
  4. 1577380051
  5. 1577380051
  6. 1577380051
  7. 1577380051
  8. 1577380051
  9. 1577380051
  10. 1577380051
  11. 1577380051
  12. 1577380051
  13. 1577380051
  14. 1577380051
  15. 1577380051
  16. 1577380051
  17. 1577380051
  18. 1577380051
  19. 1577380051
  20. 1577380051
  21. 1577380051
  22. 1577380051
  23. 1577380051
  24. 1577380051
  25. 1577380051
Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,039KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4382160
  • Stock #: 635629
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG9HL635629
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Beautiful 2017 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited Lifted - Free Delivery Anywhere In Canada! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more at JG Auto Financing and Auto Sales!

Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

Try calling one of the sales reps directly!

(902) 956-4777 for Christian
(902) 956-3878 for Justin
(902) 890-2640 for Eshaan

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 4.29%

This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family.
This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and fre MVI's for life!!!
APPLY TODAY www.jgauto.ca/get-approved
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rollover protection bars
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Targa Roof
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JG Financing & Auto Sales

2018 RAM 2500 SLT W/...
 44,000 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic
2017 Can-Am MAVERICK...
 2,050 MI
$31,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic Si ...
 42,600 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

1b Treaty Trail, Millbrook, NS B6L 1V9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-5511

Send A Message