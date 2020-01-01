Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 RAM 2500

SLT crew cab

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 2500

SLT crew cab

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

1b Treaty Trail, Millbrook, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

  1. 1580243799
  2. 1580243799
  3. 1580243799
  4. 1580243799
  5. 1580243799
  6. 1580243799
  7. 1580243799
  8. 1580243799
  9. 1580243799
  10. 1580243799
  11. 1580243799
  12. 1580243799
  13. 1580243799
  14. 1580243799
  15. 1580243799
  16. 1580243799
  17. 1580243799
  18. 1580243799
  19. 1580243799
  20. 1580243799
Contact Seller

$57,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4507641
  • Stock #: 678847
  • VIN: 3C6UR5CL3HG678847
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

JG Auto Financing and Auto Sales - Beautiful 2017 Ram 2500 Classic -Fully Loaded, Every Option - Free Delivery Anywhere In Canada! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more!

Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

Try calling one of the sales reps directly!

(902) 890-2640 for ESHAAN
(902) 956-4777 for Christian
(902) 986-4598 for Justin C.
(902) 897-7550 for JG s


Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 4.29%

This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family.
This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and fre MVI's for life!!!
APPLY TODAY www.jgauto.ca/get-approved
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From JG Financing & Auto Sales

2015 Ford Focus ST
 0 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2015 Acura TLX Tlx f...
 175,000 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 114,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

1b Treaty Trail, Millbrook, NS B6L 1V9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-5511

Send A Message