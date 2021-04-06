Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

80,409 KM

$70,495

+ tax & licensing
$70,495

+ taxes & licensing

JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LTZ Z71

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LTZ Z71

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

1b Treaty Trail, Millbrook, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

Certified + E-Tested

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$70,495

+ taxes & licensing

80,409KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6853196
  • Stock #: 135996
  • VIN: 1GC1KWEY4JF135996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,409 KM

Vehicle Description

JG financing and auto sales - BEAUTIFUL 2018 SILVERADO 2500 LTZ Z71 BAD BOY - LOW KM FOR THE YEAR - Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!Try calling one of the sales reps directly! (902) 956-4777 for Christian Z. (902) 956-3044 for Cal (902) 890-2640 for Mitchell (902) 956-3878 for Kevin (902) 897-7550 for Justin Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 4.29% This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and free MVI's for life!!! APPLY TODAY www.jgauto.ca/get-approved   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

