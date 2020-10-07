Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

48,737 KM

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

1b Treaty Trail, Millbrook, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

48,737KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6049227
  • Stock #: 856719
  • VIN: KMHD84LF8KU856719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,737 KM

Vehicle Description

JG financing and auto sales- STUNNING 2019 HYUNDAI ELANTRA PREFERRED -Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

Try calling one of the sales reps directly!

(902) 890-2640 for Eshaan

(902) 956-4777 for Christian Z.

(902) 956-3044 for Cal

(902) 897-7550 for Justin

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 4.29% This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and fre MVI's for life!!! APPLY TODAY www.jgauto.ca/get-approved

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

More inventory From JG Financing & Auto Sales

2019 Kia Forte EX
 57,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 136,000 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Gladiator ...
 837 KM
$65,995 + tax & lic

Email JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

1b Treaty Trail, Millbrook, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

