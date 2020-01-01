Menu
2019 RAM 1500

CLASSIC

2019 RAM 1500

CLASSIC

JG Financing & Auto Sales

1b Treaty Trail, Millbrook, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4445805
  • Stock #: 619150
  • VIN: 1C6RR7TT8KS619150
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

1b Treaty Trail, Millbrook, NS B6L 1V9

