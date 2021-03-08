Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

27,500 KM

Details Description Features

$63,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$63,495

+ taxes & licensing

JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

1b Treaty Trail, Millbrook, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

  1. 1615912193
  2. 1615912228
  3. 1615912240
  4. 1615912238
  5. 1615912240
  6. 1615912240
  7. 1615912238
  8. 1615912239
  9. 1615912241
  10. 1615912239
  11. 1615912239
  12. 1615912240
  13. 1615912241
  14. 1615912241
  15. 1615912240
  16. 1615912241
  17. 1615912240
  18. 1615912241
  19. 1615912240
  20. 1615912241
  21. 1615912240
  22. 1615912288
  23. 1615912294
  24. 1615912293
  25. 1615912292
  26. 1615912295
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$63,495

+ taxes & licensing

27,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6691283
  • Stock #: 126533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,500 KM

Vehicle Description

JG financing and auto sales- 2020 CHEVROLET SILVERADO RST, ONLY 27,500KM!!!- Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

Try calling one of the sales reps directly!

(902) 956-4777 for Christian Z.

(902) 956-3044 for Cal

(902) 890-2640 for Mitchell

(902) 324-3069 for Kevin

(902) 897-7550 for Justin

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 4.29% This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and fre MVI's for life!!! APPLY TODAY www.jgauto.ca/get-approved

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JG Financing & Auto Sales

2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 37,000 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus SE
 0 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota 4Runner ...
 30,800 KM
$43,495 + tax & lic

Email JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

1b Treaty Trail, Millbrook, NS B6L 1V9

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-5511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory